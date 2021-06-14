Motorcyclist killed after crashing into home in southeast Fort Worth, police say

A motorcyclist was killed Sunday afternoon after his vehicle crashed into a home in southeast Fort Worth, police said.

Officials with the Tarrant County medical examiner’s office identified the victim as 49-year-old Patrick Crosslin of Fort Worth. He was pronounced dead at John Peter Smith Hospital at 5:06 p.m. Sunday.

Fort Worth patrol officers responded to the accident shortly before 4:30 p.m. Sunday near E. Kellis Street and Hillside Avenue.

The victim was traveling on the street when he lost control of the motorcycle, hit a curb and then struck the house, police said.

On impact the motorcycle ripped out a gas line, causing a leak, police said.

Damage was to the outside of home only, police said.

No other injuries were reported.