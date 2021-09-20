Fort Worth
Man dies after being hit by vehicle as he exited wrecked car on I-35W in Fort Worth
A man who authorities believe was involved in an accident on the South Freeway was killed early Monday after he got out of his car and was hit by another vehicle, Fort Worth police said.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene.
The fatal accident was reported just before 1 a.m. Monday in the southbound lanes of the South Freeway (Interstate 35W) near East Allen Avenue in Fort Worth.
Patrol officers responded to the major accident involving a single vehicle.
The name of the man who died has not been released by authorities.
