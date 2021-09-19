Local

Military plane crashes in Lake Worth neighborhood; injuries and damage to homes reported

A fire truck blocks responds to the area where a military plane crashed in a residential neighborhood Sunday morning, Sept. 19, 2021, in Lake Worth, Texas. James Hartley jhartley@star-telegram.com

The Lake Worth Police Department and Fort Worth Fire Department are responding to a military aircraft that crashed in a residential neighborhood Sunday morning.

The Fort Worth Fire Department reports at least two homes heavily damaged and two to three people being treated for injuries. Lake Worth police said in an update on Twitter that two to six homes are believed to be damaged.

Police said two people were ejected from the plane. They were taken to local hospitals, with one person in critical condition and the other in serious condition, a MedStar official said.

The plane crashed between the 4000 blocks of Tejas Trail and Dakota Trail, according to Lake Worth police.

The Fort Worth Fire Department said on social media that the accident occurred during a training exercise.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

This story was originally published September 19, 2021 11:59 AM.

