Watch a pilot parachute from Navy plane that crashed in Lake Worth neighborhood

Star-Telegram staff

Video taken by a resident shows one of two Navy pilots parachuting away from a plane crash during a training flight in Lake Worth, Texas on Sunday morning.

Both pilots ejected and were injured, authorities said. They were being treated at local hospitals.

Neighbors described one pilot’s flight suit catching fire after he became caught on power lines. Paramedics quickly responded and put out the fire, witnesses said.

No residents were hurt in the crash when the plane landed in a back yard, but three homes were damaged and power was out in the neighborhood.

