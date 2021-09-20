Motorcyclist killed in Interstate 30 traffic wreck in Fort Worth; 2 patrol cars struck

A motorcyclist was killed early Monday after being hit by a vehicle on Interstate 30 in Fort Worth, and two patrol cars on the scene working the fatal accident were hit by a tractor-trailer, authorities said.

No officers were injured in the crash.

The highway was closed for several hours as authorities worked the two crashes near Bryant Irvin Road. One westbound lane is open on the highway and the eastbound lanes are open as about 8:40 a.m.

The name of the motorcyclist killed in the crash has not been released by authorities.

The first crash involving the motorcyclist was reported just before 1 a.m. Monday in the 5900 block of the West Freeway or I-30.

Fort Worth police said a motorcycle and an 18-wheeler collided in the eastbound lanes of the highway, and the truck ended up on its side in the westbound lanes.

Just after 3:30 a.m., two patrol cars near the scene of the fatal crash were hit by a tractor-trailer, authorities said. Two people suffered minor injuries in that crash.

This story was originally published September 20, 2021 8:39 AM.