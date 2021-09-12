Crime

9-year-old boy struck and killed by vehicle in Grand Prairie parking lot, police say

Grand Prairie police are investigating the death of a 9-year-old boy who was struck by a car in a parking lot Saturday.

The fatal collision occurred in a private parking lot in the 2600 block of Mayfield Road, according to a release from Grand Prairie police.

At approximately 2 p.m., the boy was struck by a passenger car. The child was transported to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead, according to the release.

The identity of the boy has not been released by the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The crash remains under investigation.

Profile Image of David Silva Ramirez
David Silva Ramirez
David Silva Ramirez is a general news multimedia reporter at the Star-Telegram. He was raised in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex and is passionate about covering government, education, local communities and compelling features. You can reach out to David at dsramirez@star-telegram.com or on Twitter @ByDavidSilvaR.
