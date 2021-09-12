Crime

Fort Worth police investigating homicide after Saturday night shooting

Police said a shooting Saturday evening near the intersection of Kingswood Drive and Altamesa Boulevard in south Fort Worth was a homicide but are not yet releasing any other information, a spokesperson said Sunday morning.

A police incident report shows police received a call about the shooting around 8 p.m. The report lists three victims — two men and a woman — but doesn’t describe the extent of their injuries. The report lists them as victims of aggravated assault.

The report suggested the Fort Worth Fire Department also responded to the scene, listing it as a multi-agency response.

The police spokesman did not say who was shot, if any arrests have been made or how many injuries or deaths there were. A spokesman for MedStar said the ambulance service would wait for police to release information before issuing a comment. A spokesman for the fire department did not immediately respond to a request for information.

