Officials identify 34-year-old man shot to death near business in northwest Fort Worth

Officials identified a man shot to death earlier this week near a Fort Worth business as Bryan A. Danna, according to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office website on Friday.

The 34-year-old was pronounced dead at 11:40 p.m. Wednesday in the 2200 block of Jacksboro Highway.

Danna died from a gunshot wound to his back and his death was listed as a homicide, according to the website.

Officials with the medical examiner’s office did not list a hometown for Danna.

Fort Worth police said on Friday they did not have any information to release on the shooting.

