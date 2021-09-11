Crime

Armed and dangerous suspects in Parker County located, in custody following manhunt

This story has been updated. The suspects were located.

Three suspects involved in an aggravated robbery on the run in Parker County have been located.

Parker County Sheriff’s Office posted on its Facebook page that the three suspects were located and taken into custody by a multi-agency team on Saturday shortly after issuing a public advisory to stay indoors.

Parker County Sheriff Russ Authier sent an advisement to the public to remain indoors as authorities search for the suspects, who are considered armed and dangerous, according to a statement by the Parker County Sheriff’s Office.

Three male suspects in connection with an aggravated robbery at gunpoint were pursued by Dallas police. The suspects allegedly stole a vehicle and fled law enforcement, the statement said.

Erath County Sherriff’s Office deputies chased the suspects into Parker County where the suspects crashed the vehicle on Interstate 20 at the 397 eastbound mile marker. After crashing the car, the suspects fled on foot and have not been located.

The suspects are considered armed and dangerous and all Parker County citizens are advised to stay indoors and be cautious.

