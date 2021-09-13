Fort Worth

Homeless man sleeping on tracks hit by train in West 7th area of Fort Worth, police say

A man who was sleeping on railroad tracks was seriously injured Monday when he was hit by a train in the West 7th area of Fort Worth, authorities said.

The man was taken to John Peter Smith Hospital.

No other injuries were reported in the accident, which occurred just before 8:30 a.m. Monday near Museum Way and 7th Street.

The man, who was experiencing homelessness, was sleeping on the tracks when the train arrived and couldn’t stop, police said.

The man may have suffered a broken right leg, authorities said.

