Haltom City police investigating death of man hit by train

A man was killed Wednesday around 4 p.m. in Haltom City when he was hit by a Union Pacific train near the 6100 block of Denton Highway, according to a news release from police.

The man, who police are working to identify, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police. The reason he was on the tracks is unknown.

None of the Union Pacific employees on the train were injured and all are cooperating with the investigation, according to the release.

Police were advising drivers to avoid the intersection at Whitecreek Drive and Huddleston Street as the train was blocking an intersection there. Police expected the train to be moving again shortly, according to the release.