One person dead in Fort Worth highway shooting that police say was ‘self-inflicted’

One person died Thursday morning in a shooting that Fort Worth police say was “self-inflicted” along a major highway.

No other injuries were reported.

The shooting was reported just before 11:30 a.m. Thursday at 1900 Southeast Loop 820 and Interstate 20, near the ramp for Campus Drive.

Fort Worth police did not provide any details on the incident but said major case detectives are investigating the shooting.

Three hours after the shooting, Fort Worth police had not released any information on what had happened at the scene or what type of call officers responded to in the area.

