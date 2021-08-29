Four people injured in two shootings in Fort Worth on Sunday, police say

Four people were hurt in two separate shootings in Fort Worth on Sunday.

At 4:41 a.m., police were called to a shooting on Clifford Center Drive. Three people had been shot, according to Fort Worth police. Two of the people who were shot had injuries that police described as not life-threatening. Another person’s condition was unknown.

In another shooting reported at 12:28 p.m., one person was shot at a Shell gas station at 1401 Cooks Lane. The person was shot twice and was taken to a hospital in stable condition.

In both shootings, the suspects were not yet in custody as of Sunday afternoon.