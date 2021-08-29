Crime

What crimes were reported near you in Fort Worth? This map shows 855 crimes.

The crime map shows all crimes recorded by police from Aug. 15 to Aug. 21 in Fort Worth.
There were 855 crimes reported in Fort Worth from Aug. 15 to Aug. 21, according to data from the Fort Worth Police Department.

The compiled data is processed and used to create a crime map showing every recorded crime released by Fort Worth police during that time period.

The most reported crime was theft, with 124 reports, followed by 95 reported assaults and 81 reports of criminal mischief.

The Star-Telegram crime map displays the locations of crimes with multi-colored dots. Clicking a dot reveals information about the crime. Readers can zoom in and out and use filters to narrow results.

The map includes filters for different offenses, and selecting a filter allows users to focus on the occurrences of that crime.

Fort Worth Crime Map & Stats

Searchable Fort Worth Crime Map & Statistics starting January 1, 2021

Here is a searchable map of crimes committed in Fort Worth for the week of Aug. 15th, 2021. To search the map for crimes in an area, just type in a Fort Worth address in the search field or zoom into an area of the map. Click the individual markers for more information on the crime. You can also filter for nature of crime. The City of Fort Worth provides the data.

Kaley Johnson
Kaley Johnson is a breaking news and enterprise reporter. She majored in investigative reporting at the University of Missouri-Columbia and has a passion for bringing readers in-depth, complex stories that will impact their lives. Send your tips via email or Twitter.
