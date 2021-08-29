What crimes were reported near you in Fort Worth? This map shows 855 crimes.

The crime map shows all crimes recorded by police from Aug. 15 to Aug. 21 in Fort Worth. Fort Worth Police Department

There were 855 crimes reported in Fort Worth from Aug. 15 to Aug. 21, according to data from the Fort Worth Police Department.

The compiled data is processed and used to create a crime map showing every recorded crime released by Fort Worth police during that time period.

The most reported crime was theft, with 124 reports, followed by 95 reported assaults and 81 reports of criminal mischief.

The Star-Telegram crime map displays the locations of crimes with multi-colored dots. Clicking a dot reveals information about the crime. Readers can zoom in and out and use filters to narrow results.

The map includes filters for different offenses, and selecting a filter allows users to focus on the occurrences of that crime.

