In second Tarrant County motorcycle fatality in a day, driver dies in wreck with car

A person operating a motorcycle died on Monday night in southern Tarrant County in a wreck with a car, authorities said.

The wreck occurred about 9:30 p.m. in the 6500 block of Rendon New Hope Road, according to the Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office.

A Kia car and a Honda motorcycle caught on fire in the wreck, and the male operator of the motorcycle died at the scene.

The sheriff’s office did not release the directions the vehicles were traveling or describe other circumstances. The investigation was incomplete.

Also on Monday, a man driving a motorcycle died in a single-vehicle crash on Morris Dido Newark Road in northern Tarrant County.

The sheriff’s office responded to the wreck about 10:30 a.m. in the 9800 block of Morris Dido Newark Road. A Kawasaki motorcycle crashed just off of the road. The driver was thrown from the motorcycle and died at the scene.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office had not released the name or age of either operator late Tuesday.