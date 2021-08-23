Woman killed in traffic wreck during Monday morning rush hour in North Richland Hills

A woman was killed in a single-vehicle traffic accident Monday during morning rush hour in North Richland Hills, police said.

The cause of the crash was under investigation.

The crash was reported about 7 a.m. Monday at the Iron Horse exit from the westbound 820 Express Lanes in North Richland Hills.

A woman was found pinned in a wrecked vehicle, authorities said. Minutes later, she was extricated from the vehicle, but she was pronounced dead at the scene.

North Richland Hills police did not release any further details on the wreck.

The name of the woman who died has not been released by authorities pending notification of relatives.