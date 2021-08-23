Man struck, killed by wrong-way driver on Lake Worth highway

A man was killed early Monday after being hit by a wrong-way driver near Loop 820 and Texas 199 in Lake Worth, authorities said.\

The name of the victim had not been released by authorities.

The incident was reported at 2:45 a.m. at eastbound Loop 820 cloverleaf and Texas 199 in Lake Worth.

Lake Worth police reported on social media that officers and investigators were on the scene of a fatal traffic accident involving a pedestrian.

Police also noted that the motorist had been going the wrong-way.

Lake Worth police did not provide any other details.

The area was shut down, and Lake Worth police were asking drivers to seek alternate routes.