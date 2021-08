At least one person is dead after a plane crash near Azle Saturday morning. The Wichita Eagle

At least one person is dead after a plane crash near Azle on Saturday, according to KXAS-TV (NBC 5).

The Federal Aviation Administration confirmed Saturday that single-engine Aeronca 7AC with two people aboard crashed just before 9 a.m. Saturday near Silver Creek Azle Road and Confederate Park Road.

The FAA did not release any other information on the crash as of Sunday. The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the crash.

The NTSB did not immediately reply to request for comment.