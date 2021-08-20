North Texas real estate agent pleads guilty to her involvement in Jan. 6 Capitol riot

A Frisco real estate agent who along with hundreds of others stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 has pleaded guilty to her involvement in the insurrection.

As part of a plea agreement, Jennifer Leigh “Jenna” Ryan, 51, pleaded guilty on Thursday to a misdemeanor charge of knowingly parading, demonstrating or picketing inside of the Capitol during the riot.

Ryan entered her plea in a virtual hearing before a Washington, D.C., judge after agreeing to cooperate with prosecutors.

The real estate agent, who authorities have said flew from Denton to Washington with two other suspects, faces a maximum of six months in jail and a $5,000 fine.

As part the plea agreement, Ryan agreed to pay $500 in restitution for damages that occurred during the riot. As of May 17, officials had estimated that rioters caused $1,495,326.65 damage to the Capitol.

Her sentencing is scheduled for Nov. 4 in Washington.

Ryan was arrested on Jan. 15 and charged with several federal charges after she posted videos and photographs on social media of her at the riot.

According to the federal criminal complaint, here are examples of her participation in the Jan. 6 riot:

▪ At 1:41 p.m., Ryan posted a video on Facebook, stating she was going to “go down and storm the Capitol.” Seconds later, she posted another video as she walked toward the Capitol.

▪ At 3:21 p.m., Ryan along with her two friends are seen on surveillance video entering the Capitol building through the Rotunda door. While inside, Ryan is on a video chanting with the crowd, “Fight for Trump.” During the video, fire alarms can be heard going off.

▪ At 7:28 p.m., the Frisco real estate agent posted this on her Twitter account, “Today was the great example of what American is all about.”

▪ At about 6:42 p.m. on Jan. 7, Ryan wrote this on her Twitter account, “We just stormed the Capitol. It was one of the best days of my life.”

This report contains information from the Associated Press.