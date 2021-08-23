Man dies in motorcycle crash in Tarrant County, sheriff’s office says

A man driving a motorcycle was killed in a single-vehicle crash Monday morning on Morris Dido Newark Road in north Tarrant County, according to a news release from the Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office responded to the accident shortly after 10:20 a.m. in the 9800 block of Morris Dido Newark Road. A black Kawasaki motorcycle crashed just off the roadway. The driver was thrown from the motorcycle and died at the scene.

Crash investigators responded, and the investigation is ongoing, the sheriff’s office said.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office will identify the driver once his next of kin have been notified.