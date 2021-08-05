San Antonio resident wins $1 million with Mega Millions ticket purchased in Fort Worth

A San Antonio resident is going home from Fort Worth with $1 million after buying a Mega Millions ticket that won a second-tier prize, according to a Texas Lottery news release.

The winner, who elected to remain anonymous, matched all five white ball numbers but missed the Mega Ball number, winning the million dollars.

The ticket, bought at the Quik Trip at 2800 Alta Mere Drive, had the numbers 2, 35, 36, 54 and 64 for the drawing on July 27. The missed Mega Ball number was 11.

The jackpot for Mega Millions starts at $20 million. The current estimated jackpot is $191 million. Anybody who matches all five white ball numbers plus the Mega Ball number can claim that prize, and anybody who gets the five white ball numbers but misses the Mega Ball will win $1 million.

Drawings are broadcast every Tuesday and Friday at 10:12 p.m.

