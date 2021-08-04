Texas

Texas Lottery adds another day to gamble on Powerball and Lotto tickets

The Texas Lottery is giving players more opportunities to bay tickets for the chance to win money with the addition of Powerball and Lotto Texas drawings on Mondays. Drawings will be set for Monday, Wednesday and Saturday nights at 10:12 p.m, according to a news release from the lottery.

The first Monday night drawings for these tickets will begin Aug. 23.

Sales for the Monday night lottery drawing tickets will begin Sunday, Aug. 22, with the first drawing the next night.

The additional games will join the Texas Two Step, Cash Five, All or Nothing,. Pick Three plus FIREBALL, and the Daily 4 plus FIREBALL on the Monday night lineup.

Tickets purchased for multiple draws will be still be accepted once the changes go into effect, the Texas Lottery said in a news release.

The Texas Lottery, which sold its first ticket in 1992, has created about $33 billion in revenue for the state and has awarded $70 billion in prizes to players. It has contributed $27.3 billion to the Foundation School Fund to support Texas public education, according to the release.

