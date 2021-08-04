North Texas resident claims $1 million Texas Lottery crossword ticket

An Irving resident claimed a $1 million Texas Lottery Crossword scratch game ticket. Texas Lottery

There’s a new millionaire in Irving after a resident claimed a top prize winning ticket in the Texas Lottery scratch ticket Crossword game.

The winning $1 million ticket was purchased at Nursery Food Mart at 1140 S. Nursery Road in Irving. The winner elected to remain anonymous.

This is the third of four top prizes worth $1 million to be claimed in the game.

The $1 million Crossword game offers more than $135 million in total prizes. Overall odds of winning any prize in the game are one in 3.42, including break-even prizes, according to Texas Lottery.

