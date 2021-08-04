Local

North Texas resident claims $1 million Texas Lottery crossword ticket

An Irving resident claimed a $1 million Texas Lottery Crossword scratch game ticket.
An Irving resident claimed a $1 million Texas Lottery Crossword scratch game ticket. Texas Lottery

There’s a new millionaire in Irving after a resident claimed a top prize winning ticket in the Texas Lottery scratch ticket Crossword game.

The winning $1 million ticket was purchased at Nursery Food Mart at 1140 S. Nursery Road in Irving. The winner elected to remain anonymous.

This is the third of four top prizes worth $1 million to be claimed in the game.

The $1 million Crossword game offers more than $135 million in total prizes. Overall odds of winning any prize in the game are one in 3.42, including break-even prizes, according to Texas Lottery.

TX Politics newsletter

Get government and election news that affects our region, plus a weekly take exclusive to the newsletter.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Related stories from Fort Worth Star-Telegram
Profile Image of Stefan Stevenson
Stefan Stevenson
Stefan Stevenson has been covering sports for the Star-Telegram since 1997. He spent five years covering TCU athletics, which included two BCS bowls, two trips to the college World Series and the move to the Big 12. He has covered the Texas Rangers since 2014 and started reporting on the Dallas Cowboys in 2016.
  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service