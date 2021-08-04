Local
North Texas resident claims $1 million Texas Lottery crossword ticket
There’s a new millionaire in Irving after a resident claimed a top prize winning ticket in the Texas Lottery scratch ticket Crossword game.
The winning $1 million ticket was purchased at Nursery Food Mart at 1140 S. Nursery Road in Irving. The winner elected to remain anonymous.
This is the third of four top prizes worth $1 million to be claimed in the game.
The $1 million Crossword game offers more than $135 million in total prizes. Overall odds of winning any prize in the game are one in 3.42, including break-even prizes, according to Texas Lottery.
Comments