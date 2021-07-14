Fort Worth-area resident claims $1 million Texas Lottery ticket sold in Forest Hill

Tarrant County has a new millionaire.

An Everman resident claimed a $1 million second-tier prize in the Texas Lottery scratch ticket Instant Millionaire game. The ticket was purchased at the QuikTrip at 6549 Wichita St. in Forest Hill.

The winner chose to remain anonymous.

There have been 31 out of 40 $1 million prizes claimed in the game. Instant Millionaire offers more than $519 million in total prizes, including 10 worth $2.5 million each. Odds of winning a prize, including break-even prizes, in the game are one in 3.2.