Tarrant-area resident claims last of Texas Lottery’s ‘Million Dollar Loteria’ top prizes

The last of six $1 million winning lottery ticket was purchased in Azle by an Azle resident in the Texas Lottery “Million Dollar Loteria” game.
The final top ticket in the Texas Lottery “Million Dollar Loteria” scratch game has been claimed and it was in the Tarrant County area.

An Azle resident claimed the $1 million prize after purchasing the ticket at Center Point Kwik Stop at 11652 FM 730 North (Suite C) in Azle. The person chose to remain anonymous.

This is the last of six $1 million tickets in the Texas Lottery’s “Million Dollar Loteria” game. “Million Dollar Loteria” includes $177.8 million in total prize. The overall odds of winning any prize in the game are 1 in 3.27, including break-even prizes.

Last week the fifth of the six $1 million winners was bought near downtown Dallas by a Mesquite resident.

