Life just got sweeter as North Texas resident wins $5 million in Texas Lottery game

A Mesquite resident claimed a $5 million prize in the Texas Lottery scratch ticket game $5 Million Fortune, lottery officials announced Thursday.

The ticket was purchased at a Kroger store at 4901 Maple Ave. in Dallas.

The resident elected to remain anonymous.

This was the third of four top prizes worth $5 million to be claimed in this game, officials said. $5 Million Fortune offers more than $225 million in total prizes.

Beginning with the first ticket sold in 1992, the Texas Lottery has generated $33 billion in revenue for the state and distributed $70 billion in prizes to lottery players, officials said.

The Texas Lottery provides several games including Powerball, Mega Millions, Lotto Texas, All or Nothing, Texas Two Step, Pick 3, Daily 4, Cash Five and and scratch-ticket games.