Guess what your morning North Texas drive will be like? Yep, roads are wet, slippery

Scattered showers and storms some with heavy rainfall will continue Monday morning in North Texas making morning commute a headache in some neighborhoods.

Thunderstorms on Monday could pose threats of lightning, gusty winds and minor flooding. Roanoke police had closed Bryon Nelson Boulevard early Monday because of high water.

Several major accidents had been reported early Monday in Fort Worth, according to a police call log.

In some areas of southern Dallas County, rainfall totals reached almost six inches from overnight storms, according to the National Weather Service in Fort Worth.

There’s a 50 percent of showers and thunderstorms on Monday, but the rain chances are gone by Tuesday.

Daytime high on Monday will be a cool 88.

“We could see a couple more hours of rain, some pretty heavy,” said meteorologist Matt Stalley with the NWS in Fort Worth on Monday. “And there should be some cooler temperatures, pleasant by August standards.”

Most of the rain should taper off by Monday afternoon when North Texans will have cooler temperatures than the baking weather from last week.

Lightning strikes may have been responsible for at least three house fires in Tarrant County Sunday evening when storms rolled through North Texas. Two of them were in Fort Worth and a third was in Arlington.

High temperatures will stay in the upper 80s and lower 90s for several days in Tarrant County, but the temperatures will climb to the upper 90s on Friday. Hot temperatures will continue this weekend with heat index values up to 105.