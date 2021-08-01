Lightning strike may have caused house fire in Arlington, reports say

A house caught fire in north Arlington on Sunday, possibly due to lightning during a severe thunderstorm, according to media reports.

The home at Royal Glen Drive was in flames at about 4:45 p.m., Fox 4 News reported. A thunderstorm hit Dallas-Fort Worth from about 3 p.m. to 5 p.m., and the National Weather Service warned that severe lightning was possible. Severe thunderstorm warnings were issued in Tarrant, Denton, Collin and Dallas counties.

A passing driver caught video of flames shooting through the roof of the home at about 5 p.m.

“The lightning must have struck this house, it’s on fire,” Taylor Allen says in the video.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, but fire crews told Fox 4 it was likely caused by lightning.