Fort Worth

Man drowns in Trinity River near downtown Fort Worth, authorities say

Fort Worth

A man drowned Friday morning in the Clear Fork of the Trinity River near downtown Fort Worth, a fire department official said.

The body of the 43-year-old man was identified as William Makarwich by the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Firefighters and police responded to a call about a possible drowning shortly after 11 a.m. in the 300 block of Purcey Street.

Within minutes of arriving, firefighters pulled the body out of the water.

The death was ruled an accident.

Related stories from Fort Worth Star-Telegram
Profile Image of Haeven Gibbons
Haeven Gibbons
Haeven Gibbons is a multimedia reporter intern for the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. Gibbons is currently working toward a BA in journalism with a minor in Spanish at Texas Christian University where she has covered topics such as hunger and homelessness in Tarrant County. She loves learning about other people, issues and cultures.
  Comments  
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service