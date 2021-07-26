Man drowns in Trinity River near downtown Fort Worth, authorities say

A man drowned Friday morning in the Clear Fork of the Trinity River near downtown Fort Worth, a fire department official said.

The body of the 43-year-old man was identified as William Makarwich by the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Firefighters and police responded to a call about a possible drowning shortly after 11 a.m. in the 300 block of Purcey Street.

Within minutes of arriving, firefighters pulled the body out of the water.

The death was ruled an accident.