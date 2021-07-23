Body of man found in Trinity River near downtown Fort Worth, authorities say

The body of a man was found Friday morning in the Clear Fork of the Trinity River near the downtown Fort Worth area, a fire department official said.

Firefighters and police responded to a call about a possible drowning shortly after 11 a.m. in the 200 block of Viola Street.

Within minutes of arriving, firefighters pulled the body out of the water.

The man’s cause of death is under investigation.

The name of the man has not been released and authorities have not released any other details.