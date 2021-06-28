Body of man recovered in Grapevine Lake after he jumped in water to help swimmer

The body of a man was recovered Sunday afternoon in Grapevine Lake after he went missing on Saturday, authorities said.

The name of the victim had not been released.

A dive team recovered the body about 5:15 p.m. Sunday .

Authorities said the man had jumped off a pontoon boat at about 12:30 p.m. Saturday to try and help a swimmer who was not wearing a life jacket, Flower Mound fire officials said.

Game wardens with the Texas Parks & Wildlife Department and firefighters from Flower Mound and Grapevine searched for the man Saturday, but they were unable to find him.

On Sunday, crews resumed their search and recovered his body Sunday afternoon.

Fire officials urged residents to wear life jackets when on the water.