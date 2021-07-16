Fort Worth

As Fort Worth 911 answering-delays persist, fire department offers an alternative line

As inadequate staffing continues to cause delays in 911 callers reaching operators in Fort Worth, the city fire department on Friday offered a second line to call.

A department spokesman said that a person reporting an emergency should continue to first call 911.

“However, If you feel that you are experiencing a longer than expected delay in your call being answered for a fire or medical issue you can call the Fort Worth Fire Department at 817-923-6699.”

An understaffed 911 call center has led to delayed responses for some people in Fort Worth who try to reach emergency services, police said in late June. The system is struggling with call-center employee attrition and rapid population growth.

“Much like other agencies across the country, the Police Communications Division has been experiencing staffing challenges that they are working diligently to rectify,” a fire department representative wrote on Friday in a release.

