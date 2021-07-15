Abilene woman who picked up the ‘mother load’ sentenced in Weatherford meth sales case

A Parker County jury on Wednesday sentenced an Abilene woman to 99 years in prison in a methamphetamine sales case in which she acknowledged driving with quarter pound of the drug.

Aubry Clevenger, 38, described the narcotics in a text message as the “mother load,” according to the Parker County District Attorney Office.

Clevenger will be eligible for parole when her actual time served and her good time credit equals 15 years, Parker County District Attorney Jeff Swain wrote in a statement.

A Weatherford police officer stopped a vehicle Clevenger was driving as she headed west on Fort Worth Highway in May 2020.

Clevenger consented to a search of her car, Swain wrote, and a law enforcement officer found in it 110 grams of methamphetamine and $7,250 in cash.

Clevenger on Monday pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and elected to have a jury determine her sentence.

Prosecutors presented jurors messages from Clevenger’s cellphone that authorities reviewed under a search warrant.

“The messages on the defendant’s cell phone demonstrated that she was a pretty significant drug dealer in Abilene and that she regularly made runs to Fort Worth to ‘re-up’ on her drug supply,” Assistant District Attorney Susan Pruett wrote in the statement. “On the way home from picking up a large quantity of methamphetamine, we could see that she would text numerous customers to see if they needed to buy any.”