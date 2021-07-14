5-year-old boy dies after being pulled out of backyard swimming pool at Fort Worth home

A 5-year-old boy died Tuesday morning from injuries he suffered when he was pulled out of water at a home in north Fort Worth, authorities said.

The boy was identified as Rayshan Stevens of the Virgin Islands, according to officials with the Tarrant County medical examiner’s office. A ruling on his death is pending an autopsy.

Rayshan died at 10:31 a.m. Tuesday at Cook Children’s Medical Center in Fort Worth.

A person called authorities about 1 p.m. Saturday and reported that a child had drowned in the 9800 block of Yellow Cup Drive and that CPR was being performed on the boy.

The boy who was in critical condition was taken to Cook Children’s.

Authorities said the boy was pulled out of a backyard swimming pool.

No other details were released on the accident.