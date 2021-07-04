Man drowns at Joe Pool Lake on Fourth of July, Grand Prairie fire department says

A man drowned at Joe Pool Lake on the Fourth of July, according to the Grand Prairie Fire Department.

The man was in his 20s and was not wearing a life jacket when the dive team found him Sunday at about 4:20 p.m., according to WFAA. The Grand Prairie Public Safety Dive Team searched the lake Sunday afternoon. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition and died there.

The man had not been identified as of Sunday evening.

The number of drownings in the Dallas-Fort Worth area so far this year has some experts concerned. Thirty-seven kids have drowned in Texas so far in 2021. Dr. Cesar Dias, an emergency physician at Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital, said people who are swimming at lakes should stay hydrated, wear a life vest and never operate a boat while intoxicated.

Even people who are strong swimmers can find themselves in danger if they’re dehydrated and tired from being in the sun all day, Dias said.