Fort Worth experts warn parents about this rising danger to kids on Fourth of July

Going into the Fourth of July weekend, experts across Dallas-Fort Worth are urging people to be aware of an increasing problem over the past few weeks — children drowning.

This June has been the worst on record since 2016 for children nearly drowning in the Fort Worth area, according to Cook Children’s Medical Center experts. Twenty-two children had drowning-related injuries in June. Two children died from drowning in May.

The majority of drownings happen in swimming pools. With the holiday weekend, Cook Children’s experts urge everyone to practice vigilance around water.

The main danger, said Dana Walraven, manager of community health outreach for the Center for Children’s Health, is inattention.

“Everyone is so eager to get back into a normal routine and have those gatherings as COVID-19 decreases,” she said in a press release from Cook Children’s, which runs the Center for Children’s Health. “We’re just hoping for a heightened sense of awareness. When people are so happy to get back together, there may be distractions.”

As of Thursday, 37 had children died from drowning in Texas this year, according to the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services. Eight of those deaths were in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. This time last year, Texas had 42 reports of drowning deaths.

Cook Children’s released a series of videos on drowning prevention Thursday. Sharon Evans, trauma injury prevention coordinator at Cook Children’s, emphasized the importance of “100% supervision and layers of protection, such as pool fences and locks.”

Walraven and Evans encourage adults to take turns as designated watchers of children in and around the water. Those adults should be fully attentive and within arm’s reach of kids in the pool. Drowning is usually quiet — adults may not notice a child is submerged under the water, and the child may not be able to call for help.

“They don’t talk, they don’t drink, they don’t look at their phones,” Evans said. “You have to have that person in charge of watching. That is your job for 10-15 minutes, then you pass it off.”

Here are some more tips for drowning prevention from DFPS and Cook Children’s:

Young children should know to never get in the water unless an adult is within reach and watching.

Caregivers should create barriers to the pool, such as four-sided fencing.

Don’t lose track of the kids during the transition from swimming to the next activity (a trip inside to the bathroom, loading the car, etc.).

A responsible adult should always supervise children in or around water.

Adults should know CPR and have access to a phone to call 911.

Children knowing how to swim well is also important. Curt Hazelbaker, president and CEO of the YMCA of Metropolitan Dallas, told NBC DFW that the pandemic may have kept a lot of children from learning or refreshing their swimming skills.

Swim lessons are available at local YMCAs. The Fort Worth Drowning Prevention Coalition also hosts low-cost water survival training for kids and adults to teach lifesaving skills.

Other dangers on Fourth of July

There are other dangers to consider on the Fourth of July as well, Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital said in a press release. On average, 180 Americans visit the emergency room every Fourth of July holiday, according to the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

Many of those injuries are related to fireworks, Texas Health Harris said. In 2019, the CPSC received 12 reports of fireworks-related deaths across the country. Seven deaths were from misuse of fireworks, two deaths were linked to malfunctioning fireworks and three deaths were from unknown circumstances. Fireworks are illegal in Fort Worth, the police department reminded on Twitter.

Last year, a man suffered “catastrophic injuries” on the Fourth of July in a fireworks mishap. The man was treated for severe burns and traumatic injuries, MedStar said at the time.

Over the past two July 4th holidays, crews with the Fort Worth-area ambulance service have treated five patients with injuries related to fireworks, three drowning victims and four patients with grilling injuries.

People should never light fireworks near dry grass, be careful of loose clothing around fireworks and be aware of the wind.

Additionally, a responsible adult should always supervise fireworks and children should never be allowed to play with them, according to tips from the National Council on Fireworks Safety on the MedStar website. People are advised to not mix drinking and fireworks.

Hot weather can also be a danger over the holiday. The weather forecast for the Fourth of July in Fort Worth currently predicts some rain and temperatures in the 80s, but here are some heat safety tips from the Centers for Disease Control just in case.

Stay in an air-conditioned indoor location as much as you can.

Drink plenty of fluids even if you don’t feel thirsty.

Schedule outdoor activities carefully.

Wear loose, lightweight, light-colored clothing and sunscreen.

COVID-19 is also still a threat, even as vaccination rates increase. CDC guidelines recommend that people stay home if they feel sick. Those who are fully vaccinated can resume activities without wearing a mask or social distancing.

Those who are not fully vaccinated should stay at least 6 feet away, both in and out of the water, from people they don’t live with. The CDC also recommends people wear a mask when not in the water, wash hands often and don’t share items with people you don’t live with. Information on finding a vaccine is available here.