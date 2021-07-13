Dust off your lederhosen and shine your sausage. Oktoberfest Fort Worth is returning.

Oktoberfest Fort Worth returns Sept. 23-25 at the The Shack at Panther Island Pavilion. Tickets are available now online.

Pull your lederhosen from the back of the closet and shine up your favorite beer stein.

Oktoberfest Fort Worth is returning to Panther Island Pavilion in September.

Tickets are available now for the three-day Munich-style celebration scheduled for Sept. 23-25 at the The Shack at Panther Island Pavilion. The Shack includes a large beer hall, two biergartens and multiple large tents. It’s located at 395 Purcey Street in Fort Worth. Parking is $10.

The 2020 festival was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

All proceeds benefit Trinity River recreation and programming on Panther Island via the Tarrant Regional Water District.

Early online ticket purchases are guaranteed a free 2021 commemorative Oktoberfest stein while supplies last.

The festivities run from 5-11 p.m. on Sept. 23-24 and 11 a.m. to midnight on Sept. 25.

Among the highlights — besides lots of German beer and sausage — are live music, shopping vendors, midway rides and dachshund races.

The Chardon Polka Band will headline a large group of traditional German music acts throughout the three days, including Alex Meixner, Alpenmusikaten, Walburg Boys, Das Ist Lustig, Auf Geht’s, Nick Ballarini and Keine Kunst Folk Dance Troupe.

The Reata Haus, a German pop-up restaurant run by Fort Worth’s landmark Reata, will offer authentic cuisine and wine with table service in the air-conditioned Spaten Hall.

Tickets are $5 to $15 and free for children under 12 with a paying adult. A limited number of commemorative Oktoberfest steins will be available with tickets purchased at the gate.