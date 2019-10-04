Eats Beat

There’s more than sausage at Oktoberfest in Southlake Town Square

This dachshund is all business during the Oktoberfest Wiener Dog race in Southlake. Photo courtesy of Southlake Chamber of Commerce

Familiar names at Oktoberfest: Anna’s, Bacon’s, Raven’s Grille

Hey, Bud! What are the restaurants at Oktoberfest this weekend?

—Larry, Fort Worth

That would be the Southlake Oktoberfest, with food from Anna’s Mexican Grill in Colleyville, Bacon’s in Hurst, Raven’s Grille in Euless and several chains including Chick-fil-A. (Yes, there’s a wiener dog race Saturday.)

Pie alert: There’s a new ‘country store’ in downtown Itasca

Hey, Bud! I know it’s a little far but Old Towne Country Store In Itasca is well worth the short drive. It’s an Amish-owned grocery-deli-bakery with outstanding sandwiches and soups. Stumbled on it.

—Lance, Fort Worth

You didn’t even mention the pies. Old Towne is at 102 W. Main St. in Itasca, and it’s a great little bakeshop with good desserts, too. (Wish it hadn’t moved off Interstate 35W.)

Where are the best restaurants? Watch this space

Hey, Bud! Do you have a list of the ‘best’ restaurants in each category? We want to go out and try them.

—Barry, Burleson

We don’t have a “Best of Tarrant” anymore, but I list picks here from time to time. Don’t miss a day on star-telegram.com.

