Going into Fourth of July weekend, 36 Fort Worth pools closed due to violations

Going into the Fourth of July weekend, 36 pools were closed by the Fort Worth Health Department due to violations found during routine safety inspections.

Four of those pools were closed from follow-up inspections after previous violations. Two of the pools were closed to be drained.

The Health Department inspected 68 pools or spas in total from June 20 to 26 and closed more than half.

Ten pools had no violations.

A public swimming pool or spa closed by the health department cannot reopen until a follow-up inspection determines that the facility has fixed its violations.

Here are the inspection observations for public pools and spas within the city limits of Fort Worth for June 20th - 26th, 2021. Pools and spas must meet local and state minimum health requirements such as the proper maintenance of water disinfection, filtration/circulation systems, safety features, signage, etc. The health inspections are not graded, but if violations or deficiencies are present, the facility owner/operator is required to remedy the conditions of deficiency immediately or within a reasonable period of time. To search the inspections, type in a keyword or pool/spa name.