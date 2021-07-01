Going into Fourth of July weekend, 36 Fort Worth pools closed due to violations

Here are the inspection observations for public pools and spas within the city limits of Fort Worth for June 20th - 26th, 2021. Pools and spas must meet local and state minimum health requirements such as the proper maintenance of water disinfection, filtration/circulation systems, safety features, signage, etc. The health inspections are not graded, but if violations or deficiencies are present, the facility owner/operator is required to remedy the conditions of deficiency immediately or within a reasonable period of time. To search the inspections, type in a keyword or pool/spa name.
Kaley Johnson is a breaking news and enterprise reporter. She majored in investigative reporting at the University of Missouri-Columbia and has a passion for bringing readers in-depth, complex stories that will impact their lives. Send your tips via email or Twitter.
Comments