Fort Worth pool inspections: Another week with over 40 pools closed for safety hazards

Fort Worth inspectors found sufficient safety hazards to close 44 of 102 pools they inspected between June 13 and June 19.

Of those closed, two were follow-up inspections and 42 were regular inspections. Four of those closed with a reason listed as construction/drained or pool area not open.

Nine of the 102 pools inspected were follow-up inspections.

Did your favorite local pool or spa receive any violations? You can find out below.

Here are the inspection observations for public pools and spas within the city limits of Fort Worth for June 13th - 19th, 2021. Pools and spas must meet local and state minimum health requirements such as the proper maintenance of water disinfection, filtration/circulation systems, safety features, signage, etc. The health inspections are not graded, but if violations or deficiencies are present, the facility owner/operator is required to remedy the conditions of deficiency immediately or within a reasonable period of time. To search the inspections, type in a keyword or pool/spa name.