Fort Worth closes 40 out of 97 swimming pools and spas inspected for health violations

Inspectors closed 40 of the 97 pools inspected between June 6 and June 12 for safety hazards, according to data from the city of Fort Worth.

Of those that closed, three were from follow-up inspections and 37 were regular inspections.

Six of the pools inspectors wanted to examine were closed for construction or the pool was drained and the pool area was not open.

Did your favorite local pool or spa receive any violations? You can find out below.

Here are the inspection observations for public pools and spas within the city limits of Fort Worth for June 6th - 12th, 2021. Pools and spas must meet local and state minimum health requirements such as the proper maintenance of water disinfection, filtration/circulation systems, safety features, signage, etc. The health inspections are not graded, but if violations or deficiencies are present, the facility owner/operator is required to remedy the conditions of deficiency immediately or within a reasonable period of time. To search the inspections, type in a keyword or pool/spa name.