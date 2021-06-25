Restaurant inspections: Rodent droppings, flies, black organic matter in ice machines

None of the 28 Fort Worth restaurants inspected between June 13 and June 19 were closed because of violations, according to information from Fort Worth health inspectors compiled by the Star-Telegram.

New restaurant Serious Pizza at 2728 West 7th St. had a perfect score, but not everybody fared as well.

Restaurants are given scores that increase with each violation found. A score of zero is perfect, while a score of more than 30 will result in the restaurant have to clean up the worst problems immediately and fix others within 48 hours.

Marisco’s Acapulco at 2201 West Seminary Drive, which had a score of 30 in the last report, scored a 24 in a follow-up inspection June 14.

Problems that carried over from the last inspection, conducted on June 8, included black organic matter inside the ice machine, improper storage of foods that could lead to cross-contamination, cooked foods being maintained below the appropriate temperature and improperly stored or labeled chemicals.

Marisco’s score of 24 was the highest recorded by inspectors during the inspection period. Arrieros Mexican Food at 4400 Benbrook Highway came in second highest with a score of 23.

Violations at that establishment included food not protected against contamination, potentially hazardous food stored in cold-storage units and improper use of handwashing sinks.

The Lifetime Fitness at 10761 Flounders Way also had its share of recorded violations, with a score of 20 that included observations of rodent droppings in dry storage. The inspector also noted dead or trapped birds, insects, rodents or other pests had not been removed from the facility.

Here are the inspection scores and violations for restaurants within the city limits of Fort Worth for June 3th - 19th, 2021. Scores are based on a demerit system. When the total exceeds 30, the restaurant must take immediate corrective action on all identified critical violations, then has 48 hours to initiate corrective action on all other violations. To search the restaurant inspections, type in a keyword or restaurant name. You can also sort by score.