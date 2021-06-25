Eats Beat

Fort Worth’s newest restaurant serves 30-inch pizzas. (And for one day, on horseback.)

FORT WORTH

A Dallas pizzeria known for its late-night vibe is making its Fort Worth debut with horseback deliveries.

Serious Pizza is anything but, and will prove it July 1 with mounted visits throughout the West 7th district near its first Fort Worth location, a former mattress store at 2728 W. Seventh St.

Serious Pizza started in Deep Ellum more than 10 years ago and became a crowded hangout after club shows for giant 30-inch pizzas ($28.75-$38.50, by the slice $5.75 and up).

That’s more than twice the size of the popular 18-inch extra-large at nearby Hysen’s Nizza Pizza, 401 University Drive. But those pizzas sell for only $2-$4 a slice.

Serious Pizza’s largest is called the “Seriously Large,” and the entire pizzeria is targeted at the late-night munchie market, with decor true to its roots in Dallas’ Deep Ellum.

It’s already operating. But for the official July 1 grand opening, riders will deliver coupons and swag throughout the West 7th bar district.

The restaurant is owned by Dallas-based Milkshake Concepts, which also operates the Dirty Bones wings bar.

Serious Pizza serves lunch and dinner daily. It’s open until midnight weeknights and 3 a.m. weekends; 682-348-2482, seriouspizza.com.

