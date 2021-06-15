COVID pop-up vaccine site coming to this north side Fort Worth middle school

Anyone still needing to get the COVID-19 vaccine near Kirkpatrick Middle School in Fort Worth will have an opportunity Wednesday and Thursday to do so without going too far from home.

The University of North Texas Health Science Center at Fort Worth, Tarrant County and the Fort Worth school district will be hosting a vaccine event at the middle school both days, according to a news release.

Kirkpatrick Middle School is located at 3201 Refugio Ave. on the city’s north side.

Anybody in Tarrant County can get a vaccine at the event, held from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. each day, but the focus is to get students, their families, school employees and members of the local community vaccinated.

The pop-up vaccine site is a part of an ongoing initiative to get folks vaccinated throughout the summer, according to the release. The first sites opened earlier this week.