Bojangles restaurants coming to Texas, including Dallas-Fort Worth. Here’s what we know

Courtesy: Bojangles

Bojangles is coming to Texas.

The Cajun-seasoned fried chicken fast food chain based in North Carolina is planning to open three franchise restaurants and 15 corporate locations across the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex next year, according to a news release.

The franchise locations are expected to open sometime in the first half of 2022, according to the release, while the corporate-owned restaurants will begin opening in the first quarter of that year.

The company did not immediately respond to a request for information on which specific cities these locations would be in.

The chain will also have franchise locations in Houston, but has not announced plans to move into that market with any other stores.

“Get ready, Texans, because our delicious chicken and biscuits are headed your way, and we can’t wait to serve you up some real deal, Southern flavor like only Bojangles does,” said Jose Costa, Bojangles’ chief growth officer, in the news release. “We’re proud to be working alongside two experienced, multi-unit operators in LASH Foods and SAT Restaurant Group to make the move to Texas, and we look forward to the great successes that will come from those partnerships.”

