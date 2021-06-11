MELT Ice Creams plans to help you cool down in Fort Worth Stockyards with new location

The Stockyards are about to get a bit cooler. Literally.

MELT Ice Creams, a Fort Worth-based ice cream shop, is bringing a new store to Mule Alley, in the Stockyards, the company announced in a news release. They plan to open this fall.

This will be the fourth brick-and-mortar location for the local chain founded in 2014, with locations at Magnolia, Sundance Square and Bishop Arts in Dallas. The brand also serves up cool treats from a cart that can be found sometimes at Sundance Square Plaza.

The shops rotate their ice cream options regularly, offering up classics like vanilla bean, dark chocolate, strawberry, rocky road and vanilla chocolate ice cream sandwiches alongside special seasonal creations.

The store in the Stockyards will be a 615-square-foot space, with plans to continue its bright yellow branding to this location, according to the release. The shop will be located at 128 E. Exchange Ave.