This custom cinnamon roll bakery is opening a new location in Arlington

Cinnaholic lets customers create their own vegan cinnamon roll.
Courtesy Cinnaholic

The cinnamon roll makers of Cinnaholic, who received rave reviews from investors on the TV show “Shark Tank,” are bringing another store to Tarrant County.

What impressed the investors most on the show? They couldn’t tell the cinnamon rolls were vegan.

Arlington, specifically at The Village at Sports Center retail park, will be the location for the next Cinnaholic, a chain out of California, according to a news release.

The Arlington store joins existing locations in the DFW Metroplex as well as California, Tennessee, Georgia, North Carolina, Idaho, Arizona, Nevada, Maryland, Washington, Florida and Canada.

“There is a tremendous amount of excitement to serve our award-winning cinnamon rolls to people throughout metropolitan Dallas,” said Elvi Mariana Feijoo Couselo, owner of the new Cinnaholic location in Arlington. “We are so happy to be serving desserts that will fulfill a need for a new kind of sweet treat that local customers have been asking for. The concept is so unique and will serve a growing demographic in the region.”

The chain allows customers to create custom cinnamon rolls with 24 toppings and 17 icing types or choose from six signature rolls.

