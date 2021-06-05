Lake Worth is opened back up, but Fort Worth wants guests to exercise caution

Lake Worth is reopened after flooding caused city officials to restrict access since Tuesday. Star-Telegram archives

Lake Worth is opened back up, but Fort Worth city officials want visitors to use “extreme caution” while using the lake.

The lake, which has been closed due to high water levels, might have debris beneath the surface of the water, according to a tweet from the city.

“For safety’s sake, anyone coming out to the lake should take extreme caution since the lake may still have smaller debris and some larger debris just below the surface,” the tweet said.

Municipal Court Director William Rumuly, who oversees the Lake Worth Patrol, told Star-Telegram media partner WFAA-TV that the Marshal’s Office will continue to watch conditions at the lake over the weekend.

The National Weather Service said more rain is still possible in the area, but heavy rain is expected to be focused in East Texas.

The lake was experiencing high water levels after seven days of rain that made it dangerous for boats and swimmers and has been closed since Tuesday. The Marshal’s Office said at the time the water could submurge boat docks, causing navigational hazards for boats.