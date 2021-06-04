Weather News

Dallas-Fort Worth area could see some showers and storms heading into the weekend

Courtesy National Weather Service

North Texas should expect scattered showers and storms, especially east of I-25, according to the National Weather Service in Fort Worth.

Isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible across the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex on Friday evening, with chances of precipitation increasing into the weekend.

Heavier rain is expected in East Texas, with a possible localized heavy rainfall that could cause flooding.

The NWS predicted Friday evening that DFW throughout the next week will have highs in the mid- to upper-80s, with Wednesday and Friday topping off the heat at 88 degrees.

The region will continue to have chances of rain through Thursday, with Friday in DFW looking to be dry and partly cloudy.

