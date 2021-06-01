Lake Worth closed to boats, swimmers, other activity due to high water, city says

The city of Fort Worth closed Lake Worth at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday until further notice. This closure includes all recreational activity including boats, jet skis, kayaks, canoes and swimming, the city said in a news release.

At the current elevation after several days of heavy rain, boat wakes could cause flooding in some homes, and some boat docks could be under water, creating a navigation hazard, the release said.

Fort Worth marshals were closing the boat ramps and urging residents to get their boats out of the water immediately.

Residents around the lake are being asked to refrain from being on the lake while the lake is closed.